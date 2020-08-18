On this day: India captain Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka 12 years ago

August 18 will always remain a significant date in World cricket as it on this day in 2008 that India captain Virat Kohli made his debut in international cricket. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remembered the day saying that it was on this day in 2008 when a young Kohli donned Team India jersey for the first time and went ahead to create history.

BCCI also congratulated Kohli on completing 12 years in international cricket.

On this day in 2008, a young @imVkohli donned the #TeamIndia jersey for the first time and as they say the rest is history. Here's congratulating #TeamIndia Captain on #12YearsOfVirat pic.twitter.com/ietcVCDfrG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2020

On August 18, 2008, Kohli made his debut for Team India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. It was not a dream debut for Kohli as he was dismissed for just 12 runs.

Kohli received his maiden Test cap during India's first match of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston in June 2011. However, he had failed to make a mark on his debut match and was dismissed only for four and 15 runs in the two innings. Kohli's poor performance throughout the series against West Indies forced the selectors to drop him from the Test team against England.

The talented batsman, however, returned to the Test team for the home series against West Indies in 2011 and since then there was no looking back for Kohli.

The Indian skipper has so far notched up 7,240 runs in 86 Tests, 11,867 runs in 248 ODIs and 2,794 runs in 81 T20Is he has played so far for India.