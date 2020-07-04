On this day, West Indies ended 2019 ICC World Cup campaign with win over Afghanistan

On this day in 2019, West Indies ended their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a 23-run victory over West Indies at the Headingley Carnegie.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that the Caribbean side finished their campaign at the showpiece event on a high note, courtesy Shai Hope's 77 runs and Carlos Brathwaite's four-wicket haul.

"Shai Hope - 77, Carlos Brathwaite - 4/63, #OnThisDay last year, West Indies finished their #CWC19 campaign with a 23-run win over Afghanistan," the world's cricket governing body said.

Shai Hope - 77

Carlos Brathwaite - 4/63#OnThisDay last year, West Indies finished their #CWC19 campaign with a 23-run win over Afghanistan. Log in to the ICC vault for exclusive extended highlights of the game https://t.co/nSKrA56M3J pic.twitter.com/PxyalPCAzO — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2020

The Caribbean side won the toss and opted to bat first in the 42nd match of the prestigious event in Leeds.

West Indies lost opener Chris Gayle cheaply for seven runs.

Subsequently, Evin Lewis (78-ball 58) and Shai Hope (92-ball 77) not only smashed a half-century each, but also stitched a 88-run partnership for the second wicket to steady their side's innings.

Shimron Hetmyer (39), Nicholas Pooran (58) and skipper Jason Holder (45) also made notable contributions to help West Indies post 311 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran bagged two wickets, while Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Carlos Brathwaite finished with figures of four for 63, while Kemar Roach claimed three wickets.Oshane Thomas and Chris Gayle also took a wicket each to help the Caribbean side bowl out Afghanistan for 288 runs.

First-drop Ikram Alikhil was the highest scorer for Afghanistan with 93-ball 86 runs.

Opener Rahmat Shah (62) and Asghar Afghan (40) were other notable contributors for the side. Despite decent performances by the three batsmen, Afghanistan failed to cross the mark.

Hope was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.

While West Indies finished at the ninth spot in the 10-team group standings with two wins from nine matches, Afghanistan made a bottom-place finish without a vitory.