'Onam Asamsakal': Here's how MS Dhoni's family celebrated the festival, see photos

As MS Dhoni prepares for the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE, his family - wife Sakshi Singh and daughter Ziva - were seen enjoying the annual harvest festival Onam. The two were seen enjoying delicious Onam Sadhya thali, the pictures of which was shared on social media.

The photo shared by Sakshi on her Instagram story displayed her banana leaf platter filled with 22 traditional food items from the state of Kerala. Sakshi wrote the season's greetings on her photo, "Onam Asamsakal."

Meanwhile, Ziva gave her mother Sakshi company as she too was seen enjoying a similar-looking thali.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have successfully completed their mandatory six-day quarantine period and have begun training in UAE.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.