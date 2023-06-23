'One Of The Greats': Ricky Ponting Cannot Stop Praising Joe Root After Century In 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Australian legend Ricky Ponting believes that England's talismanic batting star Joe Root is cementing his status as one of the game's greats. "He's in total control of his game now. He's made over 11,000 runs - there's not many players in the history of the game that have done that. So, by the time he's finished, I'm sure he'll be recognised as one of the greats," Ponting said of Root on the latest ICC Review show. Former England skipper Root scored a sensational unbeaten 118 and a quickfire 46 in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

While Root's fine form and runs in the first Test were not enough to save England from two wickets defeat against Australia, they were sufficient to send him to the top of the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings.

"I don't think he's been underrated because I don't think he's actually probably fulfilled his full potential until the last two years," Ponting added. "He's never scored a hundred in Australia, but his last two years I think he's made eight or nine hundreds, which has elevated him from being a very, very good player to one of the great players. I think now people are starting to understand just how good Joe Root is," Ponting said.

Root has scored a phenomenal 3345 Test runs in 34 matches, averaging 58.68 and scoring 13 of his 30 career Test centuries, since the start of 2021.

The England batter has been a powerful force at home, but she has also dazzled on overseas tours, tallying massive totals in India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. He also had the most points throughout the last ICC World Test Championship cycle, and he has made a strong start to the 2023-25 cycle.

Additionally, Root has shown a more aggressive side to his Test game since handing the England captaincy to Ben Stokes, adhering to the "Bazball" ethos.

"I mean, the innings he played at Edgbaston was a sensational knock, full of class," Ponting said.

"He's added some shots to his repertoire, which I didn't think he would be able to do. Reverse sweeping Pat Cummins' first ball of a day in a Test match on the start of day four was something I didn't think I'd see," said the former Australia skipper.