Opinion: Call It A Tragedy If Sanju Samson Is Not Picked For T20 World Cup 2024 After A Superb IPL Show

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is playing like a dream at the moment. He is the second on the list of leading run-getters this season behind Virat Kohli with 385 runs from 9 matches so far. He has the best strike rate, 161.09, among the top four in the list. Sanju also captains RR and is playing a dual role successfully this season. In the previous two seasons as captain, Sanju was not as good as this as both the leader and batter. In a crucial year like this when the T20 World Cup is to be held, he is raising his hand.

It would not be wrong to say that Sanju has got an ample number of opportunities in T20Is and has not really delivered the good with the bat. Just 374 runs in 25 matches at an average of just 18.7 and strike rate of 133.1 does not do justice to the amount of talent he possesses. Yet many believe that this new Sanju who has rediscovered a leader in him third year into RR captaincy should be trusted more than ever.

There is a sense of maturity in his game. He is no longer a batter who is going after every ball. This IPL has seen him see through the chases, and at times, finish the match too. Saturday night chase was an example when Sanju hit a four and six to help RR chase down a massive 197-run target.

With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in great touch as well, the competition for the keeper's slot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup is intense. However, not taking Sanju should be seen as a huge tragedy in Indian cricket.

Sanju's past performances must not be seen as a parameter to pick him. His current form and his leadership skill should be taken into account. RR are at the top of the points table with 8 wins in 9 games. Sanju has contributed with both the bat as well as captain. Taking an in-form batter is important and Sanju's bat is doing all the talking. Even if Pant or Rahul are zeroed in as a keeper, Sanju can go purely as a batter. Unlike Pant and Rahul, he is a great fielder too.

A proper role for Sanju can boost his career and also help India at the World Cup. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are going to open the innings for India in the World and Suryakumar Yadav is batting at No 3, Sanju can play at number 4 followed by Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul, Shivam Dube or Rishabh Pant.

Sanju has a Dhoni-like sense of calmness to him. If he does well as a batter, he could be given the reins of captaincy as well, at least in the shortest format of the game. Remember that he is only 29 years old and has got a lot of cricket left in him. Picking Sanju for T20 World Cup is a logical yet a big decision for Ajit Agarkar and Co. India selectors must give a new set of players to go have a shot at winning the trophy. Sanju missed out on the ODI World Cup selection last year, losing the spot to Surya. That was not really a logical decision, given how well Sanju had done in the ODIs in the last 12 months leading into the 50-overs World Cup.

His bat is doing the talking again. If he still does not make it, it would be a travesty of justice.