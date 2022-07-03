NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

Our batters are naturally aggressive: England pacer James Anderson WARNS India ahead of day 3 of Edgbaston Test

Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets as England was left struggling at 84/5 at stumps on day 2 of the Edgbaston Test.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Our batters are naturally aggressive: England pacer James Anderson WARNS India ahead of day 3 of Edgbaston Test

Veteran bowler James Anderson called on England's batsmen to play with aggression as they look to claw their way back into the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston. The hosts closed on 84-5 on day two of the test, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, with Jonny Bairstow batting on 12 alongside skipper Ben Stokes.

"The way we've got out of sticky situations is trying to put pressure back on the opposition," Anderson told reporters on Saturday.

"I've got a fair feeling our best line of defence tomorrow will be attack. Our batters are naturally aggressive." "We've got to try to work our way back in and put some pressure back on them," he added. "We're up against it, but we've been in this position before this summer."

Anderson also came to the defence of England teammate Stuart Broad, who conceded 35 runs in eight deliveries, bowling test cricket's most expensive over. 

"Stuart's an experienced player and I don't think it will affect him," Anderson said. 

"I thought he was a bit unlucky, with top edges flying everywhere.

"On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. There was a chance down at fine leg. If that gets taken, then no-one talks about the over."

India vs England 2022Jasprit BumrahJames Anderson

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?