Sachin tendulkar

Out or not out? Sachin Tendulkar asks Twitteratis for solution to this bizarre cricket incident

Similar incidents took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and the ICC World Cup 2019 when the zing bails did not dislodge even after the ball hit the stumps.

Out or not out? Sachin Tendulkar asks Twitteratis for solution to this bizarre cricket incident

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday came across an 'unusual' cricket incident wherein a batsman is being declared not out after the ball hit the stumps but one of the bails remained static on top of the stump. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former Indian opener posted the bizarre video which was shared by one of his friends and asked his followers whether the batsman should be adjudged out or not out. 

“A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire?" Tendulkar, who was on Friday inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame along with South Africa’s Allan Donald and Australian women’s cricket legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick, wrote on Twitter while sharing a video. 

Soon after Tendulkar put forth the question, the fans started sharing their views while some of them also came up with humorous replies to the tweet. Let us take a look at them: 

 

 

 

Sachin tendulkarICCHall of FameCricketIPLWorld Cup 2019
