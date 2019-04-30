Over 2000 matches held in 2018-19 domestic season, confirms BCCI

The mega Indian domestic season 2018-19, participated by state associations, finished on a high note with the conclusion of the women’s Under-23 Challenger Trophy final in Ranchi.

While the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) final will officially conclude the Indian cricket season 2018-19, the current domestic season marked many a first in the history of Indian cricket.

For the first time ever, the Indian domestic season witnessed as many as 2,024 matches involving 37 teams amounting to 3,444 match days as compared to 1,032 matches involving 28 teams amounting to 1892.5 match days in the 2017-18 season.

"Efficient scheduling of tournaments ensured leaner tournament window and reduced operational encumbrances of longer tournament windows. It’s a whopping 81% jump in match days, which was accommodated with just a 21% increase in season window," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release.

Around 13,015 player registrations were received while 6,471 players participated in the 2018-19 season. Over 100 cities across India hosted senior as well as different age-group matches.

The board further revealed that it engaged services of 170 video analysts and as many scorers, who ensured every game was scored live on the official website.