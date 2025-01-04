'Oye Kontas, Shot Nahi Lag Raha Kya?’ Jaiswal’s Sledge Goes Viral As Indian Bowlers Dominate Australia In Sydney Test - WATCH

IND vs AUS: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has witnessed some intense moments, but none as captivating as the on-field rivalry between India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australia’s fiery debutant, Sam Konstas. What began as a one-sided taunt earlier in the series has now turned into a gripping exchange of blows, with Jaiswal having the last laugh on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Jaiswal vs Konstas

Konstas, who mocked Jaiswal during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, found himself on the receiving end of a verbal duel in Sydney. The Indian opener, caught on the stump mic, cheekily sledged Konstas, saying, "Kya ho gaya ab, shot nahi dikh rahe kya? Oye Kontas (Konstas). Shot nahi lag raha hai kya abhi?"

Jaiswal’s taunts were more than just words; they came with action. Mohammed Siraj delivered a full-length ball outside off, tempting Konstas into a loose drive. The resulting thick edge was safely pouched by Jaiswal at slips, sending the Australian batter back to the pavilion.

A Turning Point for India

Konstas’s dismissal at the hands of Siraj marked the beginning of Australia’s batting collapse. The hosts, who resumed Day 2 at 9/1, could only manage 181 before being bowled out. Jaiswal’s catch not only punctuated his verbal exchange with Konstas but also shifted momentum firmly in India’s favor.

The day started with India’s bowlers in fine form. Jasprit Bumrah, who briefly left the field due to an injury scare, returned to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne early in the session. Siraj then rattled Australia with a double strike in one over, dismissing Sam Konstas for 23 and Travis Head for just 4.

Debutant Beau Webster was the lone bright spot for the Australians, scoring a resilient 57 before falling to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets each, with Bumrah and Reddy taking two apiece.

India’s Second Innings

India, starting with a slender 4-run lead, ended the day at 141/6, extending their lead to 145. Rishabh Pant was the star of the show, smashing a 29-ball half-century, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests. His explosive knock of 61 off 33 balls included six boundaries and four towering sixes before Pat Cummins dismissed him.

Scott Boland kept Australia in the game with figures of 4/42, claiming the key wickets of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

As Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) remain unbeaten, India holds the upper hand going into Day 3. With a lead of 145 and the Jaiswal-Konstas rivalry providing additional drama, the final Test promises an exciting conclusion to a thrilling series.