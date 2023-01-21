Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch SA20 2023 in India live on TV and Online?

On Saturday, January 21, at Boland Park in Paarl, the Paarl Royals (PRL) and MI Cape Town (CT) will play in the 16th game of the SA20 2023. Here is all the information you need to know about the PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction before the game.

MI Cape Town's SA20 campaign has cooled off after a promising start, with only two victories in their first five games. Although their bowling attack has been strong, they would still like their hitters to step up, especially with Rassie van der Dussen on the line.

The Paarl Royals, their rivals, have a similar record with two victories in five games. While players like Evan Jones and Jos Buttler have excelled, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan have had trouble getting going with the bat.

Even though MI Cape Town will start as the clear favourites, the Paarl Royals will take advantage of playing at home, which could make for a fun match in Paarl.

If any of you were thinking of watching the final of the SA20 live at the Wanderers on 11 February 2023, I would advise that you act quickly.



The tickets are selling quickly and you don't want to miss out on this atmosphere#SA20 pic.twitter.com/NspvqqqYGC — Werner (@Werries_) January 19, 2023



Match Details

SA20, 2023

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, 16th Match Boland Park, Paarl

5:00 PM

11:30 AM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

With an average first-innings score of 126, Boland Park's pitch is a competitive one. The pitch is a little bit on the slower side, and spinners will probably be very important. The previous match saw seven of the 12 wickets fall to spin, making a change of pace essential for the pacers. Although chasing has historically been the preferable strategy after winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't significantly alter throughout the duration of the match.

Predicted Playing XI - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan/Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas/Corbin Bosch, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf/Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer/Waqar Salamkheil.

Dream XI - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Grant Roelofsen

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

Allrounders: Sam Curran (vc), Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi

Live Streaming details and channel list - Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the official broadcasters of SA20 2023 and will telecast the tournament in India. Jio Cinema App and website will telecast the live streaming of the tournament in India.