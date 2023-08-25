Pakistan pulled off a brilliant come-from-behind win against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI to take the series 2-0, with one more game left in the series. Chasing 301 to win the contest, Pakistan were cruising at one stage with Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitching a big partnership for the second wicket. However, when they fell, the match slipped from the hands. The middle-order crumbled and Pakistan looked into the abyss suddenly.

Pakistan were 211 for 6 at one stage and the required rate was swelling. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed were at the crease and they gave a good fight. Iftikhar departed but Shadab continued to fight. He almost took Pakistan to a win but then was run out at the non-striker's end at the start of the last over.



Naseem Shah struck two boundaries, one of the last ball, to guide Pakistan to a terrific win over their neighbours.

The last four came off the outside edge of Naseem's bat against the pace bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi. Here's the interesting bit. Hasan Ali, Pakistan pacer not part of the squad, was watching the game and predicted win for his side. He wrote on X that the ball will take the outside edge of Naseem's bat off the last ball and run away for a boundary. This is exactly what happened and Hasan instantly became viral on the internet even without taking part in the match.

Check out Hasan's prediction post on X:

Unreal! Just take Hassan to the World Cup to do all the prayers. — M (@anngrypakiistan) August 24, 2023

Pakistan are showing, ahead of Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, that they have got in them to win both the tournaments. Pakistan have a solid team which has massive batting depth. It is reflected in he fact that Naseem, who bats at No 10, can also win matches for Pakistan with the willow in the hand.

Earlier in the day, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a sensational knock, hitting 151 against a full-strength bowling attack of Pakistan that includes the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Naseem. Imam also played a good hand, striking 91 off 105 balls while Babar too hit a fifty to put Pakistan in the right path during the chase.

The third ODI will be played at R Premadas stadium in Colombo. The first two matches were played at Hambantota. The match starts at 3 pm IST. Afghanistan will have to try and avoid a whitewash by winning the last one-day match.