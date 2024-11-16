PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Second T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

AUS vs PAK: The stage is set for a crucial encounter as Pakistan face off against Australia in the second T20I at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After suffering a 29-run defeat in a rain-shortened first match at the Gabba, the visitors are desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive.

The series opener on Thursday turned into a seven-overs-a-side contest due to inclement weather. Batting first, Australia showcased an explosive performance, racking up 93 runs, thanks to Glenn Maxwell's timely return to form. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to find consistency in their line and length, allowing the hosts to dominate. In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals and falling short by 29 runs.

Heading into the second T20I, Australia are brimming with confidence, particularly with their bowling attack firing on all cylinders. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis were the standout performers, each claiming three wickets in the opening game. With momentum on their side, the Aussies will look to seal the series in Sydney.

For Pakistan, it's a do-or-die situation. A loss here would mean conceding the series to the hosts, adding more pressure to a team already reeling from their inconsistent performances. The visitors will need their bowlers to step up and restrict Australia’s powerful batting lineup, while the batting unit must find form to stay competitive. Key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi will be crucial if Pakistan are to level the series.

Both teams are expected to retain their playing XIs for this crucial clash. As fans gear up for what promises to be an intense battle, here’s how you can catch all the action:

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match Date & Time: Saturday, November 16, at 1.30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia vs Pakistan: 2nd T20I Complete Live Streaming Details

When is Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place on Saturday, November 16.

Where is Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground

What time will Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on TV in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can you watch livestreaming of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Predicted 11

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis/Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Haseebullah Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, Usman Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sufyan Moqim, Abbas Afridi