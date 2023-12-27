PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Another Batting Failure; Clean Bowled By Pat Cummins For Just 1

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had another poor outing with the bat in the 2nd Test vs Australia at MCG. Coming in to bat at number 4, the star batter from Pakistan scored just 1 off 7 balls. Pat Cummins brought his fall as a sharp indipper tricked the batter and he lost his off stump. Babar seemed clueless about the angle of the ball. Cummins is known for using different angles and release points to outdo the batter and he simply pulled off one of his hacks here again.

As soon as Babar got out on 1, he began to trend on social media website X. The angry fans from Pakistan had a lot to say to the former captain who is struggling to get back among runs. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said that Babar's confidence is going down match after match.

Check out the reactions from fans after Babar Azam loses his wicket in the first innings of the MCG Test:

Thank You Umer Akmal for not giving shoes to Babar Azam 15 years ago.

Babar Azam thinks he's playing in Pakistani's flat pitch __pic.twitter.com/6CF0wrbmeB — Veer (@_veerrr____) December 27, 2023

Confidence Level Going down match by match. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/PAj6VugVTO — Rashid Latif | __ (@iRashidLatif68) December 27, 2023

Pakistan bowled well in the first innings after they won the toss and elected to bowl first. They bowled out Australia for just 318. Aamer Jamal was the best bowler on show as he finished with a spell of 3 for 64 in 18 overs. Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali bowled well to finish with two wickets each. Agha Salman, the part-time spinner, did well to pick one wicket in his five overs.

The first wicket on Day 2 was Marnus Labuschagne as the Jamal outswinger found the outside edge and carried to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps. From thereon, Pakistan continued to pick wickets at regular level and bowled out Australia in the morning session itself.

Labuschagne was th big wicket as he made most runs for Australia, 63, and gave them some total to fight with in the 1st innings.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq started well but the first wicket fell soon. Shan Masood, captain of Pakistan, then joined Shafique in the middle and put on 90 for the second wicket. Shafique then fell for 62 and soon Babar too walked back for just 1. Masood followed Babar to the hut as Pakistan's downfall in first innings began. It will be interesting to see whether the lower order is able to make a fight back.