हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan vs Australia 2022

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test: Video of David Warner and Shaheen Afridi's epic standoff goes viral - WATCH

Shaheen, seeing an opportunity, charged towards Warner and the left-handed batter also ran towards him. Booth came closer and stared at each other. After that the Australian batter was smiling and it also made the Pakistan pacer chuckle.

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test: Video of David Warner and Shaheen Afridi&#039;s epic standoff goes viral - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Day 3 of the final Test between Pakistan and Australia saw a lot of tense moments, but opening batter David Warner and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a standoff which eventually ended with a smile on their face at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the last ball of the day.

Shaheen, who took four wickets in the first innings of Australia, was trying hard to get a wicket in the second innings. He bowled a short one, which Warner defended comfortably. But the ball landed right under Warner's feet.

Shaheen, seeing an opportunity, charged towards Warner and the left-handed batter also ran towards him. Booth came closer and stared at each other. After that the Australian batter was smiling and it also made the Pakistan pacer chuckle.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team uploaded the video of the incident and it immediately got attention from the cricket fans.

Talking about the match, Pakistan was 268 all out against the persistent pace of Australia captain Pat Cummins and impeccable reverse swing of Mitchell Starc to concede a massive 123-run lead on Wednesday in the third and final test.

In a sensational collapse after tea on Day 3, Pakistan lost seven wickets for 41 runs — the last four wickets without adding a run — as Cummins finished with 5-56 and Starc took 4-36.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78) got the hosts off to a good start, while captain Babar Azam (67) once again made a fifty but failed to convert it into a big score.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan vs Australia 2022David WarnerMitchell Starc
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants replace injured Mark Wood with THIS player

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Bengal Violence: People should not forgive violent people, says PM Modi