A big controversy took place on the first day of Pakistan men's cricket team's practice game against Prime Minister XI on their tour of Australia. The live score ticker running during the broadcast of the match showed a racist term used for the touring side, which caused a stir on social media. In the warm-up match, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat first. When the match started, the live score ticker displayed 'P**I instead of PAK.

The term 'P**I' is racist. It is a racial slur used to insult people from Pakistan and the whole of Indian subcontinent. This term is derogatory and Oxford Dictionary has classified as 'offensive term'.

The use of the racial term was on the ticker was spotted by Australian journalist Daany Saeed, who posted the screenshot of the ticker on social media website X. He also posted a clarification from Cricket Australia (CA) on the matter. As per CA, the graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used before for a Pakistan game and it got corrected as soon as it was highlighted.

A clarifier on this from CA: "The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light." https://t.co/7FttR2iZTR — Daany Saeed (@daanysaeed) December 6, 2023

"This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light," CA clarified.

None of the Pakistan players or the coaching staff have reacted to the use of the racist term in the live ticker. It will be interesting to see what the players feel about it.

Coming to the match, Pakistan are still batting in the warm-up clash. Masood is leading from the front and was nearing a double hundred on Day 2 of the match. Opener Abdullah Shafique struck 36 while his partner Imam-ul-Haq got out for just 9. Babar Azam came in to bat at 76 for 2 and then hit 40 off 88 balls before Jordan Buckhingham sent him back. His short stay at the crease was filled with some lovely shots. Wicketkeeper and batter Sarfaraz Ahmed played a good hand o 41 runs which came off just 47 balls. But Masood has batted the best for Pakistan.

This innings will give a huge confidence to the Pakistan captain ahead of the Test series. Pakistan are touring Australia for 3 Tests, starting on December 14 at Perth. The second Test will start on Boxing Day, which is December 26 while the third Test will be in the new year, starting on January 3.