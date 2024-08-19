PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Announce Playing 11 For 1st Test Against Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced their playing eleven for their first Test match against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach. The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali are the top four pacers for Pakistan who will play against Bangladesh in the first Test match. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha will be the hosts' spin bowlers. Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open for Pakistan. While Shan Masood and Babar Azam will be in action in the middle order. (PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Loses Aamir Jamal To Injury Ahead Of Test Series Against Bangladesh)

Fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the squad due to ongoing fitness issues which impacted Pakistan's lineup against Bangladesh. (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Muscle Memory To Get Weak After Missing Duleep Trophy 2024? Sunil Gavaskar Says This)

Jamal, who suffered a back injury while playing County cricket in England earlier this year, was initially included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC World Test Championship series, pending a fitness clearance. However, the 28-year-old has not fully recovered from his back problem and has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for rehabilitation.

Pakistan's playing XI for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.