PAK vs BAN: The camaraderie between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam was evident on Day 2 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday. This moment of friendship unfolded after Pakistan declared their first innings at a formidable 448/6. Rizwan, the star of the innings, had delivered an unbeaten 171 off 239 balls. As Rizwan made his way back to the dressing room, the Pakistan players lined up near the boundary to applaud his stellar performance. Rizwan playfully tossed his bat towards Babar Azam, who caught it with a smile, and the two shared a light-hearted laugh. A viral video circulating on social media also captured Rizwan and Babar sharing another laugh while fielding against Bangladesh, highlighting their strong bond.

Focusing on the match itself, Rizwan, along with Saud Shakeel, played pivotal roles in guiding Pakistan to an imposing total of 448/6 declared. Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 was his highest score in Test cricket and marked his third century in the format, while Shakeel impressed with a composed 141. Their efforts helped Pakistan recover from a shaky start on the first day, where they were struggling at 16-3. Shakeel, combining with Saim Ayub, forged a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket, stabilizing Pakistan’s innings. Following this, Rizwan and Shakeel shared a massive 240-run partnership, effectively blunting Bangladesh’s bowling attack and putting Pakistan in a commanding position.

At the close of the second day, Bangladesh’s openers showed resilience, reaching 27-0 without any major issues. Shadman Islam was unbeaten on 12, while Zakir Hasan remained not out on 11. Despite initial concerns that the Rawalpindi pitch might favor bowlers, it turned out to be more conducive to batting.

David Hemp, Bangladesh’s batting coach, expressed hope that his team’s batsmen could match Pakistan’s performance. “It’s a pretty good batting pitch, and we hope it continues like this,” said Hemp. “Our batters need to match Pakistan’s batters, and we need to get closer to their total.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s lower order added quick runs, with Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi putting together a brisk 44-run partnership. Afridi contributed a quickfire 29 not out, including two sixes and a boundary. This late surge allowed Pakistan to declare their innings 78 minutes after tea, setting the stage for Bangladesh’s response.