PAK vs CAN 22nd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch Pakistan vs Canada, 22nd Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The clash between Group A sides Pakistan and Canada is all set to take place today at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8PM IST. It is a must watch game for both nations. This is due to the fact that Pakistan has lost both of its games so far in the T20 World Cup 2024 and if they want any chance to qualify they need to win all of their remaning games. Canada on the other hand has one win and one loss in their two games and if they are able to beat Pakistan, it will significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the Super 8.

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium would also come into play a lot as it has been quite unpredictable so far during the tournament. The pitch has provided a lot of uneven bounce which in some cases has also proved to be quite dangerous for the batters. Going on the basis of the previous few matches at this location it will be a game decided by fine margins and the bowlers. Pakistan have a lethal bowling unit in the form of Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi and it will be interesting to see if the Canadian batters are upto the task.

Here Are All The Live Streaming Details Of Pakistan vs Canada

When Is The 22nd Match Between Pakistan and Canada?

The 22nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on 11th June 2024, Tuesday.

When Will The 22nd Match Between Pakistan and Canada Begin?

The 22nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Canada will begin at 8PM IST.

Where Is The 22nd Match Between Pakistan and Canada Taking Place?

The 22nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Canada will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where To Watch The Live Broadcast Of Pakistan vs Canada in T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan vs Canada 22nd match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports.

How To Watch The Live-Streaming Of The Pakistan vs Canada 22nd Match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan vs Canada 22nd match in T20 World Cup 2024 can be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Pakistan vs Canada Full Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi