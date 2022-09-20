NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 1ST T20I

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Helicopter cuts spidercam's wires during security rehearsals, falls on the ground

The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Helicopter cuts spidercam's wires during security rehearsals, falls on the ground

Ahead of the first T20I between Pakistan and England, a bizarre incident took place during the security rehearsal. One of the spide-camera fell on the ground after a helicopter came in contact with the wires of the camera. No one was injured during the incident. The technical crew at the stadium ran to the ground to fix the issue while the official broadcasters also expressed their concern over the incident. However, the situation was back to normal after the technical team got things under control.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the upcoming series against England as an opportunity to regain his form. A prolific scorer, Azam had comparatively quieter outings in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament in UAE and the Pakistan skipper said he is looking forward to the series against England to get his form back. Babar Azam could manage only 66 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup, a far cry from his performance in the last couple of years.

"I think less about failures when going through a bad patch. As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup," he said after the team had a practice session ahead of the first match of the series here on Thursday.

The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

"Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it's a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this," he said.

Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler's England in matches held in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

PAK vs ENG 1st T20IPAK vs ENG 1st T20I news updatePAK vs ENG 1st T20I newsPAK vs ENG 1st T20I updatespidercamspidercam news updatespidercam newsspidercam updatePCBPakistan cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!