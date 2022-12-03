topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 1ST TEST

Babar Azam brutally trolled even after scoring century against England - Check Reaction

Babar Azam is the seventh batsman to score a century in the first Test within three days of the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Babar Azam brutally trolled even after scoring century against England - Check Reaction

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored yet another century in the first Test against England on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Babar became the seventh batsman to score a century in a Test match within just three days. Before Babar four England batsmen and two Pakistan batsmen smashed tons in the game. Babar is still batting alongside Mohammad Rizwan. This was Babar's 8th Test ton. But even after an excellent batting display, he was being trolled by cricket fans around the world.

Also Read: Watch: Root shines ball on Leach's head, hilarious video goes viral

Here's how Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam got trolled after scoring a century -

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has slammed the pitch used during the first Test against England, saying that it is not a "good advert for cricket" and the nation still lives in "the dark ages of pitch preparation". The Rawalpindi pitch saw England racking up a world record 506 runs on the opening day of the Test. Ramiz slammed the surface as "embarrassing" and said that it would take another season for the quality of pitches to improve.

"It is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman," Ramiz said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo during the lunch break on the second day of the Test. "This is not a good advert for cricket. We are a better cricketing nation than this," he added. The pitch quality has become a point of scrutiny, especially since Ramiz took over as PCB chief last year. He promised to bring drop-in pitches to Pakistan. But the progress on this matter has been non-existent despite all the talks around it, with Ramiz decrying the costs of shipping them from foreign countries as prohibitive.

"Ultimately, the only situation is a drop-in pitch. Which is extremely expensive if we are bringing it from abroad. Instead, we are developing soil here for drop-in pitches. That way, we can prepare square turners or bouncy wickets depending on what we want," he added.  "This is not an issue of not leaving grass on the pitch. The grass looks good from the point of view of optics. We need to create bounce, which can happen without grass, as happens on Australian pitches. They do not leave lots of grass on the pitch. We get different pitches in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth."

Live Tv

PAK vs ENG 1st TestPAK vs ENG 1st Test news updatePAK vs ENG 1st Test newsPAK vs ENG 1st Test updateBabar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam updateBabar Azam centuryBabar Azam vs ENG

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'