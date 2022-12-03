Babar Azam brutally trolled even after scoring century against England - Check Reaction

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored yet another century in the first Test against England on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Babar became the seventh batsman to score a century in a Test match within just three days. Before Babar four England batsmen and two Pakistan batsmen smashed tons in the game. Babar is still batting alongside Mohammad Rizwan. This was Babar's 8th Test ton. But even after an excellent batting display, he was being trolled by cricket fans around the world.

Here's how Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam got trolled after scoring a century -

Even jaspreet bumarah can score a 100 on this wickets#BabarAzam #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/L5DghK2Pzk — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@TrollPakistanii) December 3, 2022

That is Babar Azam's first test 100 vs England.



1 vs _______

2 vs __

1 vs __

1 vs __

3 vs __

0 vs __ #PAKvENG



pic.twitter.com/BspMFcGdGX — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) December 3, 2022

Babar Azam is class apart in Test and ODIs, arguably the Best in the World.

pic.twitter.com/cDq3ocUijT — Q. ___ (@qazisays) December 3, 2022

Babar Azam in Test



In Pakistan

5 100s in 14 Innings*



In Other Countries

3 100s in 62 Innings __#ENGvPAK — ___ (@Goatcheeku_18) December 3, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has slammed the pitch used during the first Test against England, saying that it is not a "good advert for cricket" and the nation still lives in "the dark ages of pitch preparation". The Rawalpindi pitch saw England racking up a world record 506 runs on the opening day of the Test. Ramiz slammed the surface as "embarrassing" and said that it would take another season for the quality of pitches to improve.

"It is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman," Ramiz said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo during the lunch break on the second day of the Test. "This is not a good advert for cricket. We are a better cricketing nation than this," he added. The pitch quality has become a point of scrutiny, especially since Ramiz took over as PCB chief last year. He promised to bring drop-in pitches to Pakistan. But the progress on this matter has been non-existent despite all the talks around it, with Ramiz decrying the costs of shipping them from foreign countries as prohibitive.

"Ultimately, the only situation is a drop-in pitch. Which is extremely expensive if we are bringing it from abroad. Instead, we are developing soil here for drop-in pitches. That way, we can prepare square turners or bouncy wickets depending on what we want," he added. "This is not an issue of not leaving grass on the pitch. The grass looks good from the point of view of optics. We need to create bounce, which can happen without grass, as happens on Australian pitches. They do not leave lots of grass on the pitch. We get different pitches in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth."