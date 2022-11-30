Ben Stokes among 14 England players who fall SICK with UNKNOWN VIRUS in Pakistan ahead of 1st PAK vs ENG Test in Rawalpindi

Big news coming from Pakistan as 14 members of England’s touring team have fallen ill due to a virus. It is unknown what kind of virus it. Among the sick players is their captain Ben Stokes. Thirteen others have also fallen sick as the virus has hit hard the England Test camp who are touring Pakistan after a gap of 17 years. As per Test Match Special, only players who are unaffected are Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who were on the ground ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi that starts on December 1 (Friday).

There is no update yet on the fate of the first Test. With just two days remaining for the Test match and 14 players down with sickness, it will be impossible for the visiting side to field an 11. There has been no release from either England Cricket or Pakistan Cricket Board either on the matter.

Several England players - including Ben Stokes - and staff members said to be feeling unwell here in Rawalpindi. They've been advised to stay at the hotel and "rest up". November 30, 2022

Not to forget, England team since landing in Pakistan to play a Test series after 17 years had been enjoying the hospitality of the cricket-mad country. England and Pakistan recently played the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 which the Three Lions won to clinch their second trophy.

Babar Azam's side will be quite pumped up to host England. Earlier, they hosted Australia who beat them in the Test series. England had recently made a short trip before the T20 World Cup to play seven T20Is which they had won 4-3. The Test contingent under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum would be aiming to do the same. But with 14 players sick, it will be interesting to see what happens on December 1 at Rawalpindi when the series begins. Hopefully, the virus is not that serious and the players are back on their feet before the 1st Test.