PAK's Haris Rauf bowls a JAFFA to clean up Zak Crawley for 1st Test wicket - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is a local boy, and who also made his Test debut in Rawalpindi provided the second breakthrough for the hosts with a jaffa. Zak Crawley had no answer to the seamer that darted in from around the off stump and took his sticks with it. On a track which has nothing for the fast bowlers, that sort of a delivery was required to ensure Pakistan picked wickets. Not to forget, the wicket was of Crawley who had smashed a ton already in the Test match.

Watch Haris Rauf's wicket below:

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first. The match could have been rescheduled had the 14 players down with an unknown virus. However, they recovered on the morning of the Test match and hence, the Test match started on time. Then England openers Crawley and Ben Duckett took over and smashed 174/0 in the first session on the opening day to smash various records. This is the best score registered in Test history in the first session of the opening day. Duckett and Crawley played like a T20 match, scoring runs with boundaries and sixes. It sort of pushed Pakistan on back foot in the match.

But Pakistan stromed back into the match with wickets of Duckett and Crawley in quick succession. Before Haris dismissed Crawley for 122. Zahid Mahmood had dismissed Duckett for 107. Zahid came back to send back Joe Root for just 23 off 31 balls.

This is the first of the three Tests England are playing on this tour, which is happening after 17-year gap.