PAK Vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming Day 1: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs England Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs ENG: England has arrived in Pakistan with a full-strength squad, eager to replicate their success from their previous tour. The English players are in excellent form, ready to take on a Pakistan side that is facing challenges after suffering a 0-2 defeat in a recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Stokes Ready to Lead

One of the most significant concerns for England was the fitness of their captain, Ben Stokes. After grappling with injuries, Stokes has now recovered fully and is prepared to lead the team against a determined Pakistani side. His leadership will be crucial as England looks to assert their dominance and capitalize on the current state of the Pakistan team.

PAK vs ENG Test Series Schedule

1st Test: October 7-11, Multan Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: October 15-19, Multan Cricket Stadium

3rd Test: October 24-28, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Here are all the details about livestreaming the Pakistan vs England 1st Test:

When is the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match?- Date

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Monday, October 07.

When will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will begin at 10:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match going to be played?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match?

Sky Sports Network has acquired broadcasting rights for England vs Pakistan Test series 2024. They will also be available for live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the live-streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match can be live-streamed on FanCode app, TamashaWeb app and website in India.

Pakistan Under Pressure

The pressure is on the Pakistan team as they aim to bounce back from their recent Test series defeat against Bangladesh. The loss has undoubtedly affected their morale, and they will need to regroup quickly to face a strong England side. With the home advantage, Pakistan will be looking to leverage their conditions and deliver a competitive performance against the visitors.