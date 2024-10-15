PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs England Second Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

PAK vs ENG: The second Test between Pakistan and England is set to begin in Multan todau, Tuesday, October 15, as the home side looks to recover from a heavy defeat in the series opener. England took a commanding win in the first Test by an innings and 47 runs, despite Pakistan scoring over 500 runs in their first innings. The victory handed England a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Ben Stokes Returns

Ahead of the second Test, England has been boosted by the return of their captain, Ben Stokes. The star all-rounder missed the first match due to a hamstring injury but has been declared fit to play in Multan. Stokes’ return will further strengthen an already dominant England side, who are in good form as they sit fourth on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with 93 points from 17 matches.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Dropped From Pakistan's Squad

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made significant changes to the squad, resting several senior players. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been dropped, allowing some fresh faces to step up. Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, and Sajid Khan have been called up to the squad, while spinners Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood make a return after being released following the first Test.

Here are all the details about livestreaming the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test:

When is the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match?- Date

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, October 15.

When will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 10:30 AM (IST).

Where is the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match going to be played?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

PAK Vs ENG Test Live Streaming: Where to watch the live broadcast of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match?

Sky Sports Network has acquired broadcasting rights for England vs Pakistan Test series 2024. They will also be available for live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event.

PAK Vs ENG Test Live Streaming: How to watch the live-streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match can be live-streamed on FanCode app, TamashaWeb app and website in India.

With England’s impressive performance in the first Test and the return of their captain, Ben Stokes, Pakistan faces an uphill battle to level the series. The second Test in Multan promises to be a crucial encounter as the home side looks to regroup and fight back against a formidable England side.