NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 3RD T20I

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs, take 2-1 lead in series

England's 221/3 was their highest ever total against the Men in Green, which helped them achieve the win by 63 runs

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs, take 2-1 lead in series

England's Harry Brook and Ben Duckett sealed the deal for their side as Pakistan were defeated in Karachi on Friday (September 23) in the 3rd T20I of the 7-match series. Moeen Ali's side have now taken the lead in the ongoing series at Pakistan's home turf by 2-1 with their 3rd match set to played on Sunday. England's 221/3 was their highest ever total against the Men in Green, which helped them achieve the win by 63 runs.

Live Tv

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20IPakistan vs England 2022Harry BrooksBen Duckett

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain