PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs, take 2-1 lead in series
England's 221/3 was their highest ever total against the Men in Green, which helped them achieve the win by 63 runs
England's Harry Brook and Ben Duckett sealed the deal for their side as Pakistan were defeated in Karachi on Friday (September 23) in the 3rd T20I of the 7-match series. Moeen Ali's side have now taken the lead in the ongoing series at Pakistan's home turf by 2-1 with their 3rd match set to played on Sunday. England's 221/3 was their highest ever total against the Men in Green, which helped them achieve the win by 63 runs.
