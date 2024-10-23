PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Pakistan finally ended their 11-match and three-year winless streak at home by defeating England in the second Test at Multan by 152 runs, leveling the series at 1-1. The decisive third Test is set to begin on Thursday, October 24, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With both teams aiming to secure the series, Rawalpindi's pace-friendly pitch could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

Rawalpindi’s Pace-Friendly Conditions

After a spin-dominated second Test at Multan, the teams are set to face a completely different challenge at Rawalpindi, where the conditions will favor pace bowlers. This is a welcome relief for England, who struggled against spin in the second Test, losing all 20 wickets to Pakistan’s spinners.

England’s Changes: Focus on Spin Despite Pace-Friendly Pitch

Despite Rawalpindi's reputation for assisting fast bowlers, England has made a surprising choice to bolster their spin attack. Rehan Ahmed, a promising leg-spinner, has been included in the playing XI for the third Test. Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts will make way for Rehan and Gus Atkinson, with the latter returning to add pace firepower to England’s bowling unit. England hopes their aggressive "Bazball" batting approach will be more effective on a quicker surface.

Pakistan’s Strength in Pace, But Inconsistent Batting Remains a Concern

Pakistan has traditionally been known for producing quality fast bowlers, and the Rawalpindi conditions should suit the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. However, their batting lineup has shown signs of inconsistency, which could spell trouble if the England pacers find movement early on. With captain Shan Masood and the experienced Mohammad Rizwan in charge, Pakistan will aim to put up solid batting performances to support their bowling attack.

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test: Probable Playing XI

Pakistan Probable XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan.

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Match Details: Pakistan vs England 3rd Test

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2024

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST

Match Start: 10:30 AM IST

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Live Telecast And Streaming Information

Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will not be available for live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the action live through streaming on the FanCode app and website. With the series on the line, both teams will look to exploit the pace-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi, setting up an intriguing decider between Pakistan and England.