PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs England 3rd Test Day 1, Rawalpindi Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

The cricket world is buzzing with anticipation as Pakistan and England prepare to face off in the third and final Test match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 24, 2024. With the series tied 1-1, the stakes couldn't be higher as both teams look to claim a series win in this highly anticipated decider. After a disappointing start to the series, Pakistan bounced back in style during the second Test in Multan. With spin proving to be the key weapon, the home side dismantled England’s batting line-up, leveling the series with a commanding 152-run victory. Pakistan’s bold decision to drop their star players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, was a gamble that paid off handsomely. Under the leadership of new captain Shan Masood, the team showed resilience and adaptability, particularly on a turning pitch that left England struggling.

The standout performances of spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were the highlight of Pakistan's bowling effort. Their clever use of flight and turn wreaked havoc on England's batsmen, turning what could have been a tricky situation into a comprehensive win. This resurgence has set the stage for an exciting finale, where Pakistan will once again bank on their spinners to lead the charge.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the third Test match between Pakistan and England.

Where will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test take place?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test be played?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will be played from October 24, Thursday.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will start at 10:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 24.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Pakistan vs England squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mehran Mumtaz.

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jordan Cox.

Pakistan vs England playing XIs

Pakistan:Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan, (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir