PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs England Third Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online In India?

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan and England will face off in the third and final Test match of the series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 24. After being outplayed in the first Test, Pakistan responded with a remarkable turnaround in the second Test in Multan, overcoming England with a brilliant display of spin bowling. Now, with the series tied 1-1, both teams will be eager to secure a series win in this decisive match.

In the second Test, Pakistan made a bold decision by dropping star players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. This move paid off as new captain Shan Masood led a revitalized Pakistan side to a dominant victory, thanks to standout performances from spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. The pair's devastating spin attack proved too much for England on a turning pitch, leveling the series and setting up an exciting final Test.

England, led by captain Ben Stokes, will be eager to bounce back after being outplayed on a difficult surface. Their marathon batting performance in the first Test helped them secure a win, but they were unable to cope with the spin-friendly conditions in Multan. The team will now face a similar challenge in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan expected to once again rely on their spinners to create pressure. England’s top-order, including Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root, will need to find a way to counter Pakistan’s spin attack if they hope to take the series.

With both teams out of contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, this series represents an opportunity to end on a high note and build momentum for the future. Pakistan, in particular, will be looking to improve their home record, having faced a string of disappointing results on their own turf in recent times. A win against England would be a major boost for Pakistan as they aim to rebuild and strengthen their squad.

When to watch Pakistan vs England 3rd Test?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test will start at 10:30 AM IST, 10:00 AM local time and 05:00 AM GMT.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 3rd Test?

There is no live telecast of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test in India. Live Streaming of the match will be available on the Fancode app.

Pakistan vs England Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mehran Mumtaz.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jordan Cox.