NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 5TH T20I

'Babar Azam only scores on a road pitch', Pakistan bowled out for 145, Angry fans react

 Not to forget, not only Babar, but except opener Mohammad Rizwan, every Pakistani batter disappointed with the poor show. Nobody really got going. Rizwan's 46-ball 63 helped the side reach a respectable total of 145. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Babar Azam only scores on a road pitch', Pakistan bowled out for 145, Angry fans react

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was massively trolled on Wednesday (September 28) night after he was dismissed for another low score in the series vs England. In the 5th T20I, Babar scored 9 off 12 balls. Fans took to Twitter to slam their own captain, calling him a statpadder among many things. Another fan wrote that Babar only scores on easy pitches. While other said that Babar needs a weak side or bowling attack to excel with the bat in hand. Not to forget, not only Babar, but except opener Mohammad Rizwan, every Pakistani batter disappointed with the poor show. Nobody really got going. Rizwan's 46-ball 63 helped the side reach a respectable total of 145. 

Here's how fans slammed Babar Azam and the Pakistan side:

Not to forget, Babar has also slammed a T20I hundred in this T20I series as well, his 2nd overall and looked to be back in form. However, he has had his struggles since then. One of the biggest worries for Pakistan is also their middle order batting, which has been consistently struggling in one tournament after the other.

England bowlers were exceptional on the day. They won the toss and opted to bowl first and showed great fight with the ball. Mark Wood was the star of all the bowlers, picking up 3 wickets for just 20 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Next best bowlers for England were David Willey and Sam Curran who picked2 wickets each. Chris Woakes settled for one wicket from 4 overs, after giving away 30 runs. England and Pakistan both came into this match with the series tied 2-2. The last 2 matches of the series will be played at the same venuie, Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. This is one of the rare series where 7 matches are going to decide the winner.

Live Tv

PAK vs ENG 5th T20IPak vs EngPakistan vs EnglandLahore T20IBabar AzamMohammad RizwanMohammad Rizwan shines

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally