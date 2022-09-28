'Babar Azam only scores on a road pitch', Pakistan bowled out for 145, Angry fans react

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was massively trolled on Wednesday (September 28) night after he was dismissed for another low score in the series vs England. In the 5th T20I, Babar scored 9 off 12 balls. Fans took to Twitter to slam their own captain, calling him a statpadder among many things. Another fan wrote that Babar only scores on easy pitches. While other said that Babar needs a weak side or bowling attack to excel with the bat in hand. Not to forget, not only Babar, but except opener Mohammad Rizwan, every Pakistani batter disappointed with the poor show. Nobody really got going. Rizwan's 46-ball 63 helped the side reach a respectable total of 145.

Here's how fans slammed Babar Azam and the Pakistan side:

Aaj south africa aur india Pata nahi kyu Babar Azam ki strike rates se khel rahe hai __#INDvsSA September 28, 2022

Babar azam gone.. chalo koi ni middle order try ho jaye ga

Middle order: aj aamer jamal b try kr k hi jain gy — Delta Dawn (@AjeebYarAreeba) September 28, 2022

Most runs scored within first 100 innings of men's T20I career:



3663 - VIRAT KOHLI__

2976 - Martin Guptill__

2948* - Babar Azam__

2915* - Aaron Finch__

2773 - Rohit Sharma__#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 28, 2022

Lol, Babar Azam Is Failing On Own Made Short Boundaries + Road Pitch .__



Warra Legend _ #PakvsEngland September 28, 2022

Not to forget, Babar has also slammed a T20I hundred in this T20I series as well, his 2nd overall and looked to be back in form. However, he has had his struggles since then. One of the biggest worries for Pakistan is also their middle order batting, which has been consistently struggling in one tournament after the other.

England bowlers were exceptional on the day. They won the toss and opted to bowl first and showed great fight with the ball. Mark Wood was the star of all the bowlers, picking up 3 wickets for just 20 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Next best bowlers for England were David Willey and Sam Curran who picked2 wickets each. Chris Woakes settled for one wicket from 4 overs, after giving away 30 runs. England and Pakistan both came into this match with the series tied 2-2. The last 2 matches of the series will be played at the same venuie, Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. This is one of the rare series where 7 matches are going to decide the winner.