NewsCricket
PAK VS ENG 6TH T20I

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: 'Who plays for country?', Babar Azam BRUTALLY trolled because of Phil Salt, check here

Phil Salt's high strike rate brought attention of Pakistani fans on Babar Azam's run-scoring rate. Babar took 59 balls for his 87 while Salt smashed 88 in just 41 balls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: 'Who plays for country?', Babar Azam BRUTALLY trolled because of Phil Salt, check here

Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a good hand of 87 runs off 59 balls on Friday (September 30) at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium yet it was not enough to avoid his team a loss in the 6th T20I vs England. His knock included 7 fours and 3 sixes respectively. But this fine innings from Babar was overshadowed by the brilliance of English opener Phil Salt. The batter smashed 88 off just 41 balls to help England chase down target of 170 runs inside just 15 overs with eight wickets in hand. His knock came at a strike rate of 214.63 and included 13 fours and 3 sixes respectively. 

Salt's high strike rate brought attention of Pakistani fans on Babar Azam's run-scoring rate. Babar took 59 balls for his 87 while Salt smashed 88 in just 41 balls. Babar's strike rate was 147.46, quite a decent one but Pakistan fans feel openers should have higher strike rates. Babar's strike rate has been a big issue in the past as well. He is regarded as the slow starter who then makes up only if he plays a long innings. Arguement by the critics of his is that, in the same time, a more attacking batter can make more damage than him at the top.

Fans took Twitter to troll Babar Azam, take a look at key reactions below:

Pakistan play England in the last and seventh T20I of the series on Sunday (October 2) at Lahore only. The series is level at 3-3 right now. Mohammad Rizwan, who has been Pakistan's best batter in this series, should return to the playing 11 for the last T20I. He was rested for the 6th T20I, giving debut to Mohammad Haris, who could not impress in his first T20I. It will be an exciting and close contest, going by how closely-fought this series has been. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!