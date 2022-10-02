PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I: Javed Miandad wants Pakistan Cricket Board to ask Babar Azam if he wants to leave captaincy

Babar Azam has an average of 40 plus in all three formats of the game however in recent times voices of him scoring at a low strike rate in T20 cricket are rising. Addressing the issue, former Pakistan Cricketer Javed Miandad has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to have an honest conversation with Babar where they should ask him if captaincy is putting him under pressure.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Guwahati ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vz6vc50ZO8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2022

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Miandad said, "Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board. If he feels he can’t both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy should stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain."

It's not that the Pakistan skipper is completely out of form. In the ongoing T20I series against England, he has scored 281 uns in six games with the help pf a ton. He scored 110 in just 66 balls in the second T20I.

"The players need to think of playing for Pakistan first. Once you want to deliver for Pakistan, you will automatically put an extra effort whether you’re bowling, batting or fielding. Pakistani players need to realise that they are good, that is why they’re in the final eleven. The question of whether you’re good enough shouldn’t be there. You are good, now you just have to deliver what you’ve been asked to do on the day", Miandad added.