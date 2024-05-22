PAK Vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Pakistan Bengaluru In Headingley, 730PM IST, Leeds

Pakistan and England play each other in the T20I series from today. The series starts at Leeds and it will be fascinating to see how these two teams go. Pakistan recently played against Ireland and while they won the three-match series, they lost a game. Babar Azam and Co have a huge mountain to climb when they take on dangerous England outfit in the series. England will be led by Jos Buttler as they look to prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup 2024.

As far as Dream11 team for this match is concerned, you can pick from some of the great T20 players in the two teams. Babar and Buttler are surely going to feature in the Dream11 team. Harry Brook returns to the England squad and keep an eye out on him. Brook is coming back to the national team after a long gap and will be hungry for runs.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing 11 1st T20I

PAK Probable Playing 11 vs ENG: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

ENG Probable Playing 11 vs PAK: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Reec Topley, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan/Jofra Archer

PAK vs ENG Dream 11 Prediction 1st T20I -

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler

Batter: Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounder: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Bowler: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Captain: Harry Brook, Vice-captain: Babar Azam

England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Squads

England Squad vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley

Pakistan Squad vs England: Babar Azam (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman