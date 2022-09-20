PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 1st T20 match in Karachi, 8 PM IST, September 20

After almost 17 years of wait, England have travelled to Pakistan to play a T20I series which will be played in two legs. First, the four games will take place in Karachi and then the last 3 will be played in Lahore. The England tour of Pakistan will resume later in December for 3 Test matches as well. Missing key players like Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan, England are a bit short-handed as per their habits but stll have plenty of firepower with skipper Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, CHris Woakes and Reece Topley are also not available for the Karachi leg. Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali will lead the side with Alex Hales, who's returning after 3 years with Dawid Malan also available.

Pakistan have a few injury woes of their own along with some tension following their skipper Babar Azam's form. The right-hander who's always recognised for his excellent batting skills only scored 68 runs in the Asia Cup 2022.

Match Details

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match

Venue: National Stadium Karachi

Date & Time: September 20 at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG 1st T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Phil Salt (vc), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Asif Ali, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Luke Wood

Captain: Shadab Khan (c)

Vice-captain: Phil Salt

PAK vs ENG 1st T20 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain

England: Alex Hales, Phil Salt(w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson