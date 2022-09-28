PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 5th T20 match in Lahore, 8 PM IST, September 28

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (September 28). The series is currently level at 2-2 with hosts winning a thrilling contest in the last match against Moeen Ali-led English side.

England’s exciting off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks could be on the selectors’ radar for the Test series against Pakistan in December following his impressive showing in the ongoing T20I series in Karachi and Lahore. Coming in to open the batting with Phil Salt in the third T20I at Karachi on September 23, Jacks scored a 22-ball 40 as he gave England the start they needed, with Ben Duckett (70 not out) and Harry Brook (81 not out) showing their batting prowess down the order as the visitors amassed a mammoth 221/3 in 20 over. England, riding on the fine performance of the three batters thrashed Pakistan by 63 runs on September 23.

The 23-year-old Jacks, a Surrey all-rounder, has said he is working hard on his white-and-red-ball bowling to be in contention for a place in the Test side as well. Cricket experts are predicting Jacks could be in line for the gruelling Pakistan Test tour in December if Moeen Ali, who quit the longest version of his game late last year, sticks to his decision to not come out of Test retirement.

No one among the English players has scored more than 1200 Twenty20 runs at a strike rate of 154 other than Jacks, according to Daily Mail. “That will obviously be for the guys higher (selectors, coach and captain) up to decide. I`m working as hard as I can on my bowling, red and white ball, and I`ve been chatting to Mo (Moeen Ali) since I’ve been here about our similarities as bowlers, me compared to him when he was younger,” Jacks was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Match Details

Pakistan vs England 5th T20 match

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: September 28 at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley