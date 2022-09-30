PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ENG 6th T20 match in Lahore, 8 PM IST, September 30

Pakistan will take on England in the sixth and penultimate T20I clash of the seven-match series at Lahore on Friday (September 30). Babar Azam’s side lead the series 3-2 and a win on Friday night will be enough for the home team to wrap up the T20 series. Moeen Ali-led England team, on the other hand, are in the hunt for a series-levelling win after back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the last two matches in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

Pakistan right-arm pacer Aamer Jamal’s performance has come in for special praise from not just his side but the rival team skipper Moeen Ali after the debutant produced a brilliant final over to help his side clinch a six-run victory against England in the fifth T20I in Lahore on Wednesday.

Jamal, 26, displayed experience way beyond his years after he was entrusted to bowl the final over of the match by skipper Babar Azam. In his maiden international appearance, the 26-year-old held his nerve to defend 15 runs against Moeen. The bowler was extremely accurate with his yorkers as Moeen managed just eight runs from the final over as Pakistan won the match to take a 3-2 lead in the seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan’s score of 145 was the lowest total ever defended by any side in a T20I game in the country and Jamal’s performance at the death was a key reason behind the win. Moeen complimented the bowler who had figures of 1/13 from two overs he bowled.

“It was a very good last over and you can’t take anything away from him,” Moeen said after the match. “I was just hoping he missed the wide yorker... like the one I got hold of (and hit for six on the third delivery of the final over). With the wet ball and the ball probably being out of shape and him on his debut and nervous... he bowled really well and sometimes you have just got to give it to him,” added Moeen, who is standing in as skipper as Jos Buttler is recovering from an injury.

Match Details

Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: September 30 at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

PAK vs ENG 6th T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: David Willey, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

PAK vs ENG 6th T20 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c)/Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood