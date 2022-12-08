topStoriesenglish
PAK vs ENG: GUNSHOTS heard 1 km near England team hotel in Multan, fans say 'A normal day in Pakistan'

England cricket team's security not breached even if violent act takes place near team's hotel in Multan 

An act of violence took place near the England cricket team hotel in Multan a two rival gangs clashed with each other. The incident was tweeted by an British journalist and it became viral instantly. He tweeted: "Gunshots heard 1km from England's team hotel this morning in Multan. Two rival gangs, it seems. Four arrests made, and no one injured. The team's security plans remain unaffected before tomorrow's second Test against Pakistan." Fans used this incident to hit back at Pakistan, which is always under threat of terrorism, saying that England need to know that this is quite normal in Pakistan. 

Good thing is that no security has been breached and the players are safe in Pakistan. Not to forget, international cricket has returned fully in Pakistan just a year ago with South African and Australia, two big Test sides, landing in the country to play matches. Australia had won the Test series, in fact this year. England too made a T20I tour of Pakistan just before the T20 World Cup to play 7-match series which they won 4-3. 

Also Read | Ben Stokes's England cricket team claim historic 74-run win over Babar Azam's Pakistan in 1st Test

England are in Pakistan to play 3 Tests and they started off the series with a 74-run win. The Three Lions have come to Pakistan after 17 years to play Test series.  

Ben Stokes is leading the England team in this Test series. He and head coach Brendon McCullum are playing the 'Bazball'. They posted massive 657 runs in the first innings of 1st Test which helped England eventually in the end. The intent to score at fast speed meant that England gave chance to their bowlers to pick 20 wickets to win match which is what happened. 

