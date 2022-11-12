topStoriesenglish
These 2 umpires to assume on-field duties in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final - Check

Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire.

Nov 12, 2022

The match officials appointments for the final between Pakistan and England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday. On November 13, at the MCG in Melbourne, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final will be officiated by umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena.

Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire. Talking about the team, England are in great form which helped them evidently dismiss India in the semi-final. They completely batted the Asian giants out of contention to knock them out of the competition, and will now look forward to carrying on their blistering form against Pakistan as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan had a rollercoaster campaign in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's success in the games after suffering defeats in their opening encounters with India and Zimbabwe is largely dependent on the starts given by their new ball attack. Among all the teams that have played in this T20 World Cup, Pakistan have the second-finest Powerplay economy rate (6.19) and an average of (18.58).

