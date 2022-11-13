Virat Kohli's worst is better than Babar Azam's best: Cricket fans troll Pakistan captain for poor show in final - Check Reactions
Babar has scored 124 runs in seven matches of the mega event.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed by England's Adil Rashid in the all-important final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, after scoring 32 runs in 28 balls with the help of two boundaries. As soon as Babar got out, cricket fans started trolling Babar for his poor show in the T20 WC 2022. Cricket fans said that Virat Kohli's poor form is better than Babar's good form. Babar has scored 124 runs in seven matches of the mega event.
The "world class" Babar Azam getting out in the final with 32 off 28. ___
Kohli's worst form was his best form. Never compare Zimbabar to King Virat again. #T20WorldCupFinal #T20worldcup22 #PAKvENG #PAKvsEng #EngvsPak #ENGvPAK #PKMKBForever #PKMKB https://t.co/iJBMD4gpKe — Maddy (@EvilRashford) November 13, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris dismissed early _
Pakistan & Babar Azam fans _#BabarAzam #MohammadRizwan #Rizwan #MohammadHaris #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal___ #ENGvsPAK#EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/0Pp8yiQrYx — Tarak (@tarak_999999) November 13, 2022
Babar Azam is back in the pavilion. Pakistan are in trouble #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/3skwlHoCY2— FAIZ FAZEL (@Apka_Apna_FAIZU) November 13, 2022
#ENGvPAK #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup Babar Azam https://t.co/THfb5LqTot — Elitehindi (@elitehindi) November 13, 2022
Pakistan lose their captain as Adil Rashid picks up the big wicket of Babar Azam!#T20WorldCupFinal___ | #PAKvENG | _ https://t.co/kGsRd7idza pic.twitter.com/T6hWmo8BPE — Suraj Legend (@SurajLegend6) November 13, 2022
Virat Kohli in T20Is since Asia Cup 2022:
Innings: 16
Runs: 747
Average: 74.7
Strike Rate: 141.21
50s/100s: 7/1
ICC Player of the Month
Babar Azam in T20 WC 2022:
Matches: 7
Runs: 124
Average: 17.5
Strike Rate: 97.53
So Called 'GOAT' LOL#BabarAzam_#PAKvsEng #England #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/rQiNBjGp90 — Abhishek Gurav _ (@GuravAbhishek7) November 13, 2022
— saeed (@saeeduk66) November 13, 2022
Babar Azam, Pakistan's talisman and captain, is caught and bowled by England spinner Adil Rashid in the T20 World Cup final. #etribune #news #latest #PakVEng #T20WorldCup #MelbourneCricketGround pic.twitter.com/39TbVyKXNh — pravinprajapati_ak_47 (@avi_roy_47) November 13, 2022
Whoever made this PATHTIC Pitch receive this ___
Babar azam chacha #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/SLtWAHexrD — Arslan (@Arslan62572201) November 13, 2022
