Virat Kohli's worst is better than Babar Azam's best: Cricket fans troll Pakistan captain for poor show in final - Check Reactions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed by England's Adil Rashid in the all-important final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, after scoring 32 runs in 28 balls with the help of two boundaries. As soon as Babar got out, cricket fans started trolling Babar for his poor show in the T20 WC 2022. Cricket fans said that Virat Kohli's poor form is better than Babar's good form. Babar has scored 124 runs in seven matches of the mega event.

Babar Azam is back in the pavilion. Pakistan are in trouble #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/3skwlHoCY2 November 13, 2022

Pakistan lose their captain as Adil Rashid picks up the big wicket of Babar Azam!#T20WorldCupFinal___ | #PAKvENG | _ https://t.co/kGsRd7idza pic.twitter.com/T6hWmo8BPE — Suraj Legend (@SurajLegend6) November 13, 2022

Virat Kohli in T20Is since Asia Cup 2022:

Innings: 16

Runs: 747

Average: 74.7

Strike Rate: 141.21

50s/100s: 7/1

ICC Player of the Month



Babar Azam in T20 WC 2022:

Matches: 7

Runs: 124

Average: 17.5

Strike Rate: 97.53

So Called 'GOAT' LOL#BabarAzam_#PAKvsEng #England #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/rQiNBjGp90 — Abhishek Gurav _ (@GuravAbhishek7) November 13, 2022