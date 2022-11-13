topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

Virat Kohli's worst is better than Babar Azam's best: Cricket fans troll Pakistan captain for poor show in final - Check Reactions

Babar has scored 124 runs in seven matches of the mega event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli's worst is better than Babar Azam's best: Cricket fans troll Pakistan captain for poor show in final - Check Reactions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed by England's Adil Rashid in the all-important final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, after scoring 32 runs in 28 balls with the help of two boundaries. As soon as Babar got out, cricket fans started trolling Babar for his poor show in the T20 WC 2022. Cricket fans said that Virat Kohli's poor form is better than Babar's good form. Babar has scored 124 runs in seven matches of the mega event.

Also Read: Here's why England are wearing 'Black Armbands' in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan

