T20 World Cup 2022 final: Pakistan have a huge problem coming their way as the England pace bowler Mark Wood was seen bowling in the nets a day before the blockbuster final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). England's Barmy Army tweeted a video of the fastest bowler of the tournament in which he can be seen bowling in the nets with full pace. If that is the case (Mark Wood fit for final), it is a huge problem for the Pakistan batting lineup as the right-arm pacer is well capable of troubling with new and old ball as well. Moreover, Mark Wood one of the pacers in the T20 World Cup 2022 who has consistently bowled balls over the speed of 145 KPH with ease.

Checkout the video here...

Can Afridi do a Wasim Akram when Buttler is batting or Babar and Rizwan take the game deep in their own style like Imran Khan and Javed Miandad did in that 1992 final. Big matches always brings big performer to the centre stage and Stokes for one wouldn't mind a repeat of his 2019 Lord's performance to win the silverware. (T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to Shaheen Afridi, contenders for Player of the tournament award - In Pics)

The weather forecast predicts that the final could be marred by rain on both Sunday and the reserve day, which is Monday. Unlike a normal T20 game which could be a minimum five-over contest, the event technical committee has kept provisions for minimum 10-overs a side contest with an early (3 pm Melbourne time) start on reserve day if needed. ('You don't become no.1 overnight...', Watch Sachin Tendulkar's honest remark on Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign)

On a spicy deck like the MCG, the presence of Mark Wood would have been an advantage but the tearaway quick's back isn't holding up well. Despite the pasting he got from Hardik Pandya, Chris Jordan is a fine T20 bowler in his own rights and would like to use his extensive BBL experience to get the better of the Pakistani batters.

If both batting units are taken into account, England with Hales, Buttler, Stokes, Phil Salt (in place of Dawid Malan), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone look stronger on paper against Pakistan with Rizwan, Babar, Shan Masood, Mohammed Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed. But on big days, it is not always the names that matter but also the mindset and temperament to last the distance.

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England vs Pakistan squad

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammed Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammed Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Hasnain. (With PTI inputs)