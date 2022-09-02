Asia Cup 2022 PAK vs HK Dream 11 prediction: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the their final group game in Asia Cup 2022. This is also a must-win game for both the sides. Pakistan started off their campaign with a loss vs India in Dubai on August 28. Hong Kong too were beaten by India two days ago in Dubai. The loser of tonight's match will be knocked out of the tournament while the winner goes to the Super 4s.

Pakistan will be yet again banking on their trusted batters at the top of the order - Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan have been dependent on these batter for wins in this format and Hong Kong will be targetting their quick falls so that they are in trouble. Pakistan's middle order lack experience and Hong Kong should try and take advantage of that.

With Shaheen Shah Afridi also missing, the onus will be yet again on the likes of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. The spinners too will need to step up in order to support the pacers. Nizakat Khan's HK gave a stiff fight to Indians in their last clash. The likes of Babar Hayat, Scott McKechnie, Ehsan Khan and captain Nizakat Khan will be key players for the Hong Kong team.

So far, three teams have qualified for Super 4s. They are India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan or Hong Kong will join them today. Bangladesh are the only team that has been knocked out of the tournament.

My Dream11 for Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match:

Mohammad Rizwan, Scott McKechnie, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (C), Babar Hayat (VC), Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Nawaz, Aizaz Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ehsan Khan

Pakistan likely playing 11:

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong likely playing 11:

Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

