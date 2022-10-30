PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Perth, 1230 PM IST, October 30

Netherlands and Pakistan go head-to-head in Perth, looking to register their maiden points of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 after successive defeats in their opening fixtures. With both teams' hopes of progression to the semi-finals hanging by a thread, victory is an absolute must if they are to keep their faint chances of survival alive.

Following Thursday’s shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe, Babar Azam’s men head into their third match knowing that their future in the tournament is beyond their control. However, if they are to stand any chance, it remains essential for them to win all three of their remaining fixtures.

“We are as hurt as any cricket fan would be,” Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said in his pre-match media conference. “The tournament is not finished for us and we can still make a comeback, we have three games left and we are confident of doing well.

“We have analysed our mistakes and will do better. We are focused on our cricket and not listening too much to what is being said outside.”

Match Details

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 29

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: October 30 at 1230 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 29 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Colin Ackerman, Bas de Leede, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

Captain: Shan Masood

Vice-captain: Max O’Dowd

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 29 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle