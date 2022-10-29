PAK vs NED: ‘Shaheen Shah Afridi still needs to work on...’, Ex-Pak pacer makes a BIG statement

Pakistan in Babar Azam's captaincy has been off to a rough start in the T20 World Cup. The men in green lost two matches in the tournament against India and Zimbabwe, with the loss against the latter having put them in a tough spot. Among many other factors, the experts see Shaheen Shah Afridi's inability to take any wicket in the tournament as a weakness for the Pakistan team. It is to be noted that the young bowler has not been able to get a wicket in the eight overs he has bowled in the World Cup till now.

Talking about the pacer's performance Pakistani Cricketer Umar Gul said in a statement to Sportstar, "Shaheen is undoubtedly one of the best new ball bowlers, but he needs to work more at the end overs. That’s where he is struggling." Adding to it Gul also mentioned that Shaheen Afridi has been "away for quite a bit" because of his injuries and needs time to get back his form.

In his statement, Gul said, "In the T20 World Cup last year, Shaheen was in devastating form, and naturally, everyone wanted to see him in that avatar now. But you have to give him some time. He is young with immense potential, and I am sure, slowly, he will get his rhythm back."

Thursday's dramatic T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match saw Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan by one run (October 27). Zimbabwe scored 130 for 8 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Shan Masood led the way with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan ultimately fell short because they were unable to score the final three runs in the game. With 3/25, Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's most effective bowler, and Brad Evans claimed two wickets for 25 runs. Sean Williams led Zimbabwe in scoring with 31 points from 28 balls.