topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAK VS NZ 1ST TEST

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand on top with Devon Conway and Tom Latham's unbeaten opening stand of 165

In reply, Conway and Latham denied Pakistan an early breakthrough and shared a century stand before the home side managed to create an opportunity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand on top with Devon Conway and Tom Latham's unbeaten opening stand of 165

Giving a solid reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 438, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham forged a solid unbroken opening partnership of 165 runs to end day two of the first Test 273 runs behind at the National Stadium, here on Tuesday. Conway ended the day on 82 not out having completed 1000 Test runs in 19 innings, the fastest by a New Zealand batsman. On the other hand, his partner Latham was on 78 not out, with New Zealand scoring at three-and-a-half runs an over in their innings.

Also Read: Watch: Anrich Nortje says THIS after being knocked over by fast-moving 'Spider-cam'

After Pakistan resumed on 317/5, home captain Babar Azam fell in the first over but the lower order resisted strongly, led by Agha Salman's maiden test hundred.

Babar could not add to his overnight score of 161 and was caught behind off the bowling of Tim Southee. However, batting with the tailenders, Agha cleverly rotated the strike and brought up his hundred with back-to-back fours off spinner Ish Sodhi (2-87).

Agha, who ended on 103, was the last Pakistan wicket to fall, trapped lbw by Southee (3-69) after trying to hit the bowler over midwicket.

In reply, Conway and Latham denied Pakistan an early breakthrough and shared a century stand before the home side managed to create an opportunity.

Conway was on 57 when he attempted to cut left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (0-37) and Pakistan's half-hearted appeal for caught-behind was turned down. Nauman looked convinced Conway had edged the ball -- and replays later confirmed it -- but Babar, who was standing in the slips, chose not to review the decision.

Thereafter, Conway and Latham had little difficulty dealing with young Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (0-57), who had claimed 17 wickets in two matches in his debut series against England this month.

Babar himself bowled three overs but his part-time off-spin failed to make a breakthrough.

Brief scores: New Zealand 165/0 (Devon Conway 82 not out, Tom Latham 78 not out) trail Pakistan 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103; Tim Southee 3-69) by 273 runs

Live Tv

PAK vs NZ 1st TestPAK vs NZ 1st Test news updatePAK vs NZ 1st Test newsPAK vs NZ 1st Test updatePakistan vs New Zealand 1st TestPakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test news updatePakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test newsPakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test updateDevon Conway news updateDevon Conway newsDevon Conway updateTom LathamTom Latham news updateTom Latham newsTom Latham update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar