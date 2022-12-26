PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 1st Test match in National Stadium, Karachi, 1030AM IST, December 26 to 30
Karachi will host the three-match ODI and two Tests series between Pakistan and New Zealand because of poor weather conditions in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday. The series of two Tests and three ODIs will be played in Karachi.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in an official statement.
The PCB noted that the weather in Multan had ‘already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours’. “It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on 2 January with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on 9, 11 and 13 January,” it further added.
Due to the adjustment, Karachi will now serve as the host city for all four games of the series--two World Test Championship contests and three World Cup Super League ODIs. Due to the first Test beginning a day earlier than anticipated, the ODIs will now be played on January 9, 11, and 13. The first Test will be played from December 26 to December 30.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Details
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: December 26 to 30, 1030am IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app.
PAK vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell
Batters: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Babar Azam
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Agha Salman
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match Predicted 11
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Ali
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner
