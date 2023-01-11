PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI match in National Stadium, Karachi, 3PM IST, January 11

2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand will look to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan after losing the first clash by six wickets on Monday. The Black Caps will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (January 11).

Debutant Henry Shipley could be a casualty of New Zealand’s opening defeat in their ODI series against Pakistan. Shipley bowled six tidy overs without reward in the six-wicket loss in Karachi but may be sacrificed due to the need for more spin in game two starting on Wednesday.

Kane Williamson’s side might look to bolster their spin attack with the addition of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who was the highest wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against Pakistan. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner were New Zealand’s most dangerous bowlers and part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips took the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, while Pakistan’s two frontline spinners kept the tourists in check during their innings and captured three wickets.

However, if coach Gary Stead wants to see more of Shipley at the top level, he could get a second run with either Tim Southee or Lockie Ferguson to miss out instead.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 11, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Doug Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Doug Bracewell