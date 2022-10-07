PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match in Hagley Oval, 8 PM IST, October 8

New Zealand will host Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday (October 8). New Zealand are coming into this series with good form as they defeated the West Indies in their recent T20I series against them along with the ODI series as well. Pakistan, on the other hand, are also in good touch but after a 3-4 defeat against England at home they would look to win this series ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia later this month. In-form batter Mohammad Rizwan would be looking to continue his rhythm and enter the World Cup with the same momentum.

Match Details

PAL vs NZ 2nd T20I

Venue: Hagley Oval

Time: 8 pm IST

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: I Sodhi, Haris Rauf, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs

Pakistan Predicted Playing 11: Babar Azam(C), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand Predicted Playing 11: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee