PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ 2nd Test match in National Stadium, Karachi, 1030AM IST, January 2 to 6

Ahead of New Zealand’s second Test against Pakistan starting from Monday (January 2) in Karachi, head coach Gary Stead has expressed confidence in senior left-arm pacer Neil Wagner coming good on the tour, saying he still had a lot of cricket left in him. In the drawn first Test at Karachi, Wagner, 36, took just one wicket across both innings. In 60 Tests, Wagner has picked 247 wickets, but in 2022, he could pick only 18 wickets and was not included in New Zealand`s first two Tests as they were beaten 3-0 by England in June 2022.

“Neil’s obviously further at the back than the start of his test career – there’s no doubt about that. But he’s a guy that’ll run through brick walls for you as well. He’s been an important part of this bowling unit for a long, long time now.

“He complements the other guys with the skill sets he has, and being left arm with that slightly different angle as well. I still believe Neil has a lot of cricket left in him - please don`t take that the wrong way,” Stead was quoted as saying by Newshub.

Stead indicated that with just a two days gap between the start of first and second Test, New Zealand will make changes to their playing eleven. “You’re always looking at the side, and what you feel is the best mix of seamers that you need.”

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Details

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 2 to 6, 1030am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner