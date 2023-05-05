PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK Vs NZ 4th ODI in Karachi, 4PM IST, May 5

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to continue their winning run in the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI in New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Pakistan have already annexed the series 3-0 having won the third ODI on Wednesday by 26 runs.

Under captain Babar, Pakistan have now won 13 out of the last 15 ODIs and the Pakistan batter has now become the most successful skipper from his country (by win-percentage), surpassing the record of Salim Malik. With only a few ODIs left ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq urged that no experimentation should be done with the side’s underperforming middle-order, even though his side has an unassailable 3-0 lead over New Zealand in the ongoing five-match ODI series at home.

Imam, the third ODI’s ‘Player of the match’, was particularly unconvinced by the idea of using Iftikhar Ahmed or Mohammad Haris as power-hitters in the middle overs. “I do not think so because we do not have time to do experiments. With Agha (Salman), Shadab (Khan), and (Mohammad) Nawaz, we have enough power-hitting to improvise. It is just a matter of giving them confidence. Their stats are not as big as we have in the top three and it is tough for them because they get five to six overs but their chip-in is impactful and useful,” said Imam as quoted by ESPNCricinfo website after the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI Details

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: May 5, 4pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

PAK vs NZ 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-haq

All-rounders: Colin McConchie, Agha Salman

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Imam-ul-Haq

PAK vs NZ 4th ODI Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Colin McConchie, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi