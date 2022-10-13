NewsCricket
PAK VS NZ

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ final T20I match in Hagley Oval, 7:30 AM IST, October 14

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs New Zealand final T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs NZ, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ final T20I match in Hagley Oval, 7:30 AM IST, October 14

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the T20I tri-series on Friday (October 14) at the Hagley Oval in order to add a trophy in their cabinet ahead the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides have faced each twice and record one win and one loss along with both of them beating Bangladesh in two matches. Babar Azam and co will look to seal the deal after a disappointing series at home against England. On the other hand, Kane Williamson and his troops would also look to win the last game of the series being the hosts. Good news for Pakistan is that some missing names since the Asia Cup 2022 will return to the squad for the World Cup in Australia. (Pakistan vs New Zealand final T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details)

PAK vs NZ final T20I

Venue: Hagley Oval

Time: 7:30 AM IST

PAK vs NZ final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ final T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Milne, Mohammad Wasim, Tim Southee

PAK vs NZ Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khurshid Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi,Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Live Tv

PAK vs NZPakistan vs New Zealand 2022PAK vs NZ final T20IPAK vs NZ 7th T20I Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsBabar AzamMohammad RizwanKane WilliamsonPAK Dream11NZ Dream11PAK Predicted 11NZ Predicted 11Martin GuptillPAK vs NZ 7th

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022