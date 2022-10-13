PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs NZ final T20I match in Hagley Oval, 7:30 AM IST, October 14

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the T20I tri-series on Friday (October 14) at the Hagley Oval in order to add a trophy in their cabinet ahead the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides have faced each twice and record one win and one loss along with both of them beating Bangladesh in two matches. Babar Azam and co will look to seal the deal after a disappointing series at home against England. On the other hand, Kane Williamson and his troops would also look to win the last game of the series being the hosts. Good news for Pakistan is that some missing names since the Asia Cup 2022 will return to the squad for the World Cup in Australia. (Pakistan vs New Zealand final T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details)

PAK vs NZ final T20I

Venue: Hagley Oval

Time: 7:30 AM IST

PAK vs NZ final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ final T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Milne, Mohammad Wasim, Tim Southee

Two most simple, cool & calm captains of world cricket, they have many records under their belt but still have zero attitude which is their USP. They won you games in modern day cricket with old school technic. Babar Azam & Kane Williamson had a meetup today! #NZTriSeries #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/ohAqfFR0fw — Habibi (@Habibix0x0) October 7, 2022

PAK vs NZ Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khurshid Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi,Tim Southee, Blair Tickner