'Just like 1992', PAK fans feel Babar Azam's side is repeating Imran Khan's heroics after booking place in T20 WC final

After Pakistan beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinals, fans feel that Babar Azam's team is on path to repeat the 1992 World Cup heroics, check reactions

Pakistan cricket team scripted history when they made it to another final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with dominant win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. They now await either India or England in the big final on November 13 (Sunday) at the iconic MCG. Pakistan raised their game at the right time to book their spot in the final of the tournament. They turned thing around in style after early losses vs India and Zimbabwe at the start of the tournament respectively. With wins over Netherlands, South Africa and Banglades, Pakistan booked their spot in the semifinals, with some luck on their side too. 

In the semis, they have produced their best cricket so far to beat Black Caps yet again. This is now the fourth time that Pakistan have beaten New Zealand in the semi-final of a World Cup. Earlier, they beat Kiwis in 1992 ODI World Cup semis, followed by win in semis of 1999 ODI World Cup. They then beat Black Caps in 2007 T20 World Cup semi-finals and now they have beaten them again in the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. 

Many Pakistani fans feel that this is a repeat of 1992 World Cup campaign of Pakistan cricket team led by Imran Khan, when they started off badly but went on to win the cup. Even in that tournament, Pakistan had lost to India, and played New Zealand in the semi-finals. In that World Cup, Pakistan played England in the final to beat them eventually. That is why Pakistan fans feel England will beat India on Thursday and qualify for the final to be played on Sunday (November 13). 

Check out the reactions below:

If England make it to final and Pakistan beat them, the Men in Green will indeed repeat the heroics of the 1992 World Cup. But India is a big hurdle against them. 

