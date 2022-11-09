'Just like 1992', PAK fans feel Babar Azam's side is repeating Imran Khan's heroics after booking place in T20 WC final

Pakistan cricket team scripted history when they made it to another final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with dominant win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. They now await either India or England in the big final on November 13 (Sunday) at the iconic MCG. Pakistan raised their game at the right time to book their spot in the final of the tournament. They turned thing around in style after early losses vs India and Zimbabwe at the start of the tournament respectively. With wins over Netherlands, South Africa and Banglades, Pakistan booked their spot in the semifinals, with some luck on their side too.

In the semis, they have produced their best cricket so far to beat Black Caps yet again. This is now the fourth time that Pakistan have beaten New Zealand in the semi-final of a World Cup. Earlier, they beat Kiwis in 1992 ODI World Cup semis, followed by win in semis of 1999 ODI World Cup. They then beat Black Caps in 2007 T20 World Cup semi-finals and now they have beaten them again in the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Many Pakistani fans feel that this is a repeat of 1992 World Cup campaign of Pakistan cricket team led by Imran Khan, when they started off badly but went on to win the cup. Even in that tournament, Pakistan had lost to India, and played New Zealand in the semi-finals. In that World Cup, Pakistan played England in the final to beat them eventually. That is why Pakistan fans feel England will beat India on Thursday and qualify for the final to be played on Sunday (November 13).

Check out the reactions below:

Looks like New Zealand came to the #T20WorldCup just to eliminate Australia.



Never matched the high of that opening performance & lost to the other 2 big guns they met - England & Pakistan.



Pakistan seem to emulate their 1992 world cup path.#NZvsPAK #NZvPAK #PakvsNz #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/qY0JXJXOyS — Kanishka Raj Singh (@Kanishka183) November 9, 2022

Looks like the 1992 world cup is on repeat.

Paki openers came to the party just at the right time.



Babar Azam

Rizwan #SemiFinals#ICCT20WorldCup2022#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/pWfzxMFztO — Lambhushan_ ____ __ (@DesiKangaro) November 9, 2022

Just like 1992 ODI World Cup, Pakistan enter #T20WorldCup final beating New Zealand after being on the brink of elimination#PakvsNz #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) November 9, 2022

What a story this could be. In the year the last World Cup winning captain survived an assassination attempt ,could his country win it again against all the odds . Just like the last time in Australia 1992 .Cornered tigers hey _____ #T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/PujgI8ECFs November 9, 2022

We Might be the Generation who will tell our kids How we won a WORLD CUP after losing first two games just like we have heard stories of 1992 from our Parents. May Allah give us this opportunity _

May we win this World Cup ameen sum ameen#PakvsNz #T20WorldCup___ #BabarAzam_ — Engr. A F _ A B _ (@billa__56) November 9, 2022

If England make it to final and Pakistan beat them, the Men in Green will indeed repeat the heroics of the 1992 World Cup. But India is a big hurdle against them.